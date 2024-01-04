Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Stock Holdings Cut by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 24.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 34,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $146.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.70. The firm has a market cap of $895.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.57.

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The construction company reported $15.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 66.13% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $887.03 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $2,141,827.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,892 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $4,519,183.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,482.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $2,141,827.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,116 shares of company stock worth $8,174,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

