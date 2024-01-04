HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Stake Lessened by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the first quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

HCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

HUTCHMED stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.20. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $21.28.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

