Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.90.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $258.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.