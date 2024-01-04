Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells 10,047 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $765,782.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,237,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $831,937.60.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $372,720.96.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,961 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $628,680.17.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,027 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $781,905.46.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $2,249,766.87.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $659,581.50.

On Friday, November 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 11,206 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $686,367.50.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $450,103.61.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,106,068.28.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,037 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $514,287.63.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of -125.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.81.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

