Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells 7,333 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $117,108.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,326.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 1st, Steven Pantelick sold 69 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $1,156.44.
PubMatic Stock Performance
Shares of PUBM stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $785.76 million, a PE ratio of 516.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17.
Institutional Trading of PubMatic
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PubMatic by 135.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in PubMatic by 48.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
