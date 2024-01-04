Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells 7,333 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $117,108.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,326.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 1st, Steven Pantelick sold 69 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $1,156.44.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $785.76 million, a PE ratio of 516.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.46 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PubMatic by 135.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in PubMatic by 48.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

