Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 2,536 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $660,729.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,048.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $252.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.52. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.24 and a 12-month high of $268.36. The firm has a market cap of $243.94 billion, a PE ratio of 95.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. HSBC initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,422 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $899,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 47,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 310 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 255,590 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

