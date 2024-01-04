Instrumental Wealth LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Instrumental Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Alphabet accounts for 0.3% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after buying an additional 1,666,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,719 shares of company stock valued at $19,632,188. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $142.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

