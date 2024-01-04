Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Insulet by 228.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $194.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.02. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 113.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

