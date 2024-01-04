International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 992.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP stock opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

