Investment Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,046 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. China Renaissance started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.11.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $370.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $367.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

