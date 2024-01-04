Joeben Bevirt Sells 20,816 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 20,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $127,602.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,587.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.13.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 574.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,872,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,214,000 after acquiring an additional 44,186,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Joby Aviation by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,690,000 after purchasing an additional 866,873 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,754,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

