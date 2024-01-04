Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,626,000 after acquiring an additional 77,097 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $4,781,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.2% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 933,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,260,000 after acquiring an additional 86,122 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 618.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $405,926.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,875 shares of company stock worth $486,630. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 5.0 %

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 116.76%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.