Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Acquires 192 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $2,798,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,245 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Prospect Hill Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $370.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.80 and its 200-day moving average is $343.65. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.11.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

