La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 184.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

NYSE LZB opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

