LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $5.78 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,301 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $370.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.80 and a 200-day moving average of $343.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.11.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

