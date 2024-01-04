LMG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 62 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,364 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.5% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.11.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $370.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

