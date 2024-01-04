Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $198,977.30 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $198,977.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $195,637.90.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total value of $183,717.94.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $180,542.68.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total transaction of $188,828.92.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $344.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $885.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $361.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

