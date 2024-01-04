MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg Sells 2,544 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

On Wednesday, November 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $100,003.60.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGPI opened at $94.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $124.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.11 million. Analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MGPI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.