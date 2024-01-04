Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,323 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.3% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $370.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.65. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.