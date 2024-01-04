Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,387 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.6% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $370.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $367.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.65. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

