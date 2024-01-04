Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 511,295 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,386 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.5% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $161,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.5% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.11.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $370.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

