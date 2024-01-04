Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Stephen Lovass Sells 2,000 Shares

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Lovass also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nordson alerts:

On Friday, November 24th, Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of Nordson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of Nordson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56.

On Thursday, October 12th, Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of Nordson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76.

Nordson Stock Down 2.7 %

NDSN opened at $251.59 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $265.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,701,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,530,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,995,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,992,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,534,000 after buying an additional 117,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.