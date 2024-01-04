North Growth Management Ltd. Sells 12,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

North Growth Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.2% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $475.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.34 and a one year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.03 and its 200-day moving average is $454.36.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.