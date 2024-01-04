NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in NVIDIA by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.2 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $475.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.34 and a 12-month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

