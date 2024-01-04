NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 23,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,151,000 after buying an additional 20,493 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,864,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 431,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $187,792,000 after buying an additional 138,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $475.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.34 and a one year high of $505.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $473.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

