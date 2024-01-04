NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,464 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.2% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in NVIDIA by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 1,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 866.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $475.69 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.34 and a one year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $473.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

