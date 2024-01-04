NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Raised by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.8% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $475.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.34 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $473.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

