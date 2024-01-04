Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $380,527,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after buying an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $269,394,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,738,000 after buying an additional 5,361,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OVV has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.9 %

OVV opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $52.47.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

