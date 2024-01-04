Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 408.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $693,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $163.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $171.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.00 and a 200-day moving average of $150.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

