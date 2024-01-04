Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Pentair by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Pentair by 22,822.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 74,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 74,402 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $68.28 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average is $65.76.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNR. KeyCorp upgraded Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

