Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $387.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

