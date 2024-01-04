Rajeev K. Goel Sells 13,673 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 13,673 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $218,221.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,131.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.76 million, a P/E ratio of 516.00 and a beta of 1.36. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $20.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.46 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PubMatic by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUBM. TheStreet upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PUBM

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.