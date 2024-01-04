Rajeev K. Goel Sells 13,673 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 13,673 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $218,221.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,131.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PubMatic Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.76 million, a P/E ratio of 516.00 and a beta of 1.36. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $20.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.46 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUBM. TheStreet upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
