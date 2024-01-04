Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

RIO stock opened at $73.55 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

