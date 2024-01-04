Rothschild Investment LLC IL Sells 2,689 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,747 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.11.

Microsoft stock opened at $370.60 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

