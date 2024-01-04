Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $27.74 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.07%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

