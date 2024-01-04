SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,981 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $94.10 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -830.75%.

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

