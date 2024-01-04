SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 81,647 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. TheStreet cut shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

