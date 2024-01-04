SG Americas Securities LLC Has $980,000 Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $45,866,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,609,000 after purchasing an additional 263,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT opened at $96.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

