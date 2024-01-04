SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 18,179 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 177.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,418 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 48,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 4.8 %

ZION stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

