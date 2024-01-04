Spirit of America Management Corp NY Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,692 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.4% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $475.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $473.03 and a 200-day moving average of $454.36. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.34 and a one year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

