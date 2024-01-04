SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

