SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.1% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 56,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 148,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $138.92 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $142.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.05 and a 200-day moving average of $131.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,719 shares of company stock valued at $19,632,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.