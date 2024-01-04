State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ciena were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $51,449.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,588 shares of company stock valued at $994,727. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

