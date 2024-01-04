State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Veradigm by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 39,210 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Veradigm by 1.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Veradigm by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Veradigm by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Veradigm by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,794 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. Veradigm Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

