State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. UBS Group began coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Robert Half Trading Down 2.5 %

Robert Half stock opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.54. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

