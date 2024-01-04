State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 11,954 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,954 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 19,559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 54,903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 30,197 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DISH. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

DISH Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 6.70%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

