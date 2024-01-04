State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,853 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,991 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,162 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SUPN opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 1.00. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $153.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.39 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $259,150.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $259,150.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at $947,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $31,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,806.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

