State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 260 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,149 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 935,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,799,000 after purchasing an additional 205,569 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 776,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 5.7 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $86.44 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

