Sterling Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $475.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.34 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.