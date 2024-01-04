Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.1% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 56,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 148,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 12.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 164,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,490,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

Alphabet stock opened at $138.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $142.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,719 shares of company stock valued at $19,632,188. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

